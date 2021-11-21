Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 19.1%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 826,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.08 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

