NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

