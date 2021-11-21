PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Down 0.2%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.9738 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

