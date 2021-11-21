Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Up 25.5% in October

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.