Star Bulk Carriers’ (SBLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

