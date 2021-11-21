LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Buys $123,000.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Richard Aldahan purchased 10,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.93.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 98.84%.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
