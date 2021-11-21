LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Buys $123,000.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Richard Aldahan purchased 10,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.93.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 98.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

