Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head to Head Analysis

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -1.53% 13.08% 4.24% Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56%

94.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.07 -$112.21 million ($0.15) -137.07 Tucows $311.20 million 3.04 $5.78 million $0.69 128.00

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19 Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $24.81, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. Tucows has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.74%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Tucows.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

