Scott A. Green Sells 47,665 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.72 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.34.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
