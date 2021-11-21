Scott A. Green Sells 47,665 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.72 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

