Stewart Kantor Sells 14,703 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 39.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 38.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

