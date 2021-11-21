Thomas Civik Acquires 15,700 Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PYXS stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

PYXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.