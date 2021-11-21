Ronnie Darroch Sells 2,674 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.19 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Plexus by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

