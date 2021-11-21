Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.