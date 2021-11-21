Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.15. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 39.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

