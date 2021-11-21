Zacks Investment Research Lowers Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). Research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $23,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

