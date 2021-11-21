UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $805.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

