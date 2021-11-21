ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.25 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.