UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

