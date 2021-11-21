Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,538 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.