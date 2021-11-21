Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

Shares of FEMY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Femasys has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter valued at $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.