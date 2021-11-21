Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.12.

ROOT opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Root has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Root by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Root by 100.0% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

