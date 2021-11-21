AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

ABCL opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $81,428,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

