Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.77. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

