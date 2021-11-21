Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Price Target to C$11.50

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

FTRP stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

