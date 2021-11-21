Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 7.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Shares of ZH opened at $7.91 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

