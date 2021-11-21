First Trust Advisors LP Invests $820,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,246,000 after buying an additional 73,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANF opened at $45.19 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

