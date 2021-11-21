Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Radiant Logistics worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $421.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

