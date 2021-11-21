NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NETGEAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NETGEAR stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $841.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.