California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,575 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.