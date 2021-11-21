TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TASK. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

