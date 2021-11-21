NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NPCE opened at $11.85 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth $410,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

