Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $84,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

