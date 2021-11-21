Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,591 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of OBNK opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.