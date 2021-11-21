SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $495,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,246 shares of company stock worth $15,616,369.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $962,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SEMrush by 3.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in SEMrush by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

