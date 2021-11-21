PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

PLXP stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

