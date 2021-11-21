Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of XAR opened at $119.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $103.83 and a 12-month high of $136.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.