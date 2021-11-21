State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 171,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Scorpio Tankers worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $3,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

