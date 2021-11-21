Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,833 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Infinera were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

