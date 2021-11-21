State Street Corp Increases Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 392.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $924,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,076 shares of company stock worth $12,060,526. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

