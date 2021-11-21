Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.13 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SWX stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.