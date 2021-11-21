Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,195 shares of company stock valued at $444,776. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

