Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,696 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.