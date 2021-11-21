First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE LGI opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.