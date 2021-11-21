MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $8,098,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

