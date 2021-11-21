MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $8,098,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
FREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
Whole Earth Brands Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
