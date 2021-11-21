Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,513 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NYSE INGR opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

