V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,370 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $195.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $200.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorVel by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.