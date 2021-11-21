Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

