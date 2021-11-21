MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 72.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

FOSL opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.82 million, a PE ratio of 478.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

