Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.51.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $272.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

