MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,540 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,748,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

