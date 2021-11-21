MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

